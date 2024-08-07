The alt-indie rockers of Ween have officially cancelled the final three dates of their 40th anniversary tour.

“We regret to announce that we will have to cancel our shows this week in Seattle, Portland, and Eugene,” the band said in a statement on social media. “We love performing for the best fans in the world, and we are beyond disappointed we won’t be able to do these shows.”

Ween did not reveal the reason for the cancellation, but thanked fans for “the love and support.” All tickets will be refunded via point of purchase.

The tour was meant to celebrate the band’s 40-year anniversary. At this time, it is unknown if they’ll still perform their hometown show at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia on; the gig will see Ween perform their 1994 album Chocolate and Cheese.

Earlier this year, the group revealed that their spring run would be called-off as the frontman Michael “Sean Ween” Melchiondo took time to “preserve [his] mental and spiritual well being.”

“I look forward to returning to the stage with the enthusiasm, joy, and renewed sense of inspiration that our fans deserve, and that I require of myself when I play live,” Melchiondo said at the time.