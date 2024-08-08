The world-renowned musical “Annie” is set to feature the legend Whoopi Goldberg in the role of Miss Hannigan, the evil director of the orphanage, in the upcoming New York City engagement of the show’s tour.

The Tony Award-winning musical will play The Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 4, 2024, to January 5, 2025 after completing its run between November 12 and December 1 at The Chicago Theatre. Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner Goldberg will join the New York cast as Miss Hannigan at MSG from December 11 through the end of the run.

“I love the theatre, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage,” Goldberg said in a statement. “I can’t wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world—in my hometown of New York City.”

Featuring the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, “Annie” tells the story of a red-headed orphan who aims to find her parents, but gains a billionaire as an adoptive father instead. The tour of the family-friendly musical is directed by Jenn Thompson and produced by Carolyn Rossi Copeland Productions Inc. and Crossroads Live North America.

“Annie” premiered on Broadway in 1977, garnering seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and saw two Broadway revivals in 1997 and 2012.

“At its heart, ‘Annie’ is a story about hopes and dreams, and also a love letter to NYC. It is a dream come true to bring ‘Annie’ back home for the first time in 10 years, just in time for the holidays,” Charles Strouse, the Tony Award-winning composer of the show, said.

“And having the iconic Whoopi Goldberg join the company and make her first appearance ever in a production of ‘Annie’ is a gift to us all!”

Other than Chicago and New York, the “Annie” tour will visit Baltimore, Birmingham, Indianapolis, Colorado Springs, Milwaukee, Austin and more in 2025.

Goldberg is one of the 19 entertainers to have achieved all the EGOT awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards). Her career on stage dates back to 1983 when she performed her one-woman show, titled “Spook Show,” which transferred to Broadway under the title Whoopi Goldberg in 1984-85. The recording of the show earned her Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

Goldberg’s film career debuted in 1985 with Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple” where she received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. Her journey on the silver screen continued with performances in “Ghost,” “Sister Act,“ and its sequel “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” “Soapdish,” “Ghosts of Mississippi,” and “Till”.

She also starred in the Broadway revivals of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and August Wilson’s play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Additionally, she appeared as the actress in the science fiction series “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Picard.”

Tickets for “Annie” in Chicago and New York go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 9. Fans can score their tickets by visiting the various purchasing options below:

“Annie” Musical Ticket Links

“Annie” tickets at MEGAseats

“Annie” tickets at Annietour.com

“Annie” tickets at StubHub

“Annie” tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

“Annie” tickets at Vivid Seats