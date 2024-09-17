It is high time for “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical” to spread her wings for Broadway like its lead character Ana aims to do the same for New York City. The new show, which had a world premiere at American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts in 2023, is set to make a debut on the Great White Way in 2025.

Adapted from Josefina López’s play of the same title, “Real Women Have Curves” musical has a score by Grammy Award-winning Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, a book by Lisa Loomer, and additional material by Nell Benjamin. Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo both helms direction and choreography, while music supervision belongs to Nadia DiGiallonardo.

López’s play also met audience in 2002 as an HBO film which was co-written by George LaVoo alongside López. The story is set in 1980s Boyle Heights, Los Angeles where Ana resides with her immigrant parents. She has a dream of pursuing a life and a career in NYC, however, her family wants her to be with them and work at their garment factory. “Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family? Or is Ana living her dream a fulfillment of theirs?” reads the synopsis.

“I am thrilled to be a part of bringing ‘Real Women Have Curves: The Musical’ to Broadway,” said Joy Huerta, the co-musician and co-lyricist of the show, who is also the part of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy.

“Songwriting for theater is a new undertaking for me, and it’s been a thrill to collaborate with Sergio, Benjamin, Lisa, Nell, and the rest of this extremely talented team,” Huerta continued. “Ana’s story is such a powerful and universal one that already holds so much cultural relevance, and we look forward to bringing it to new audiences in this musical format.”

“Real Women Have Curves” will be produced by Barry Weissler, Fran Weissler, and Jack Noseworthy. Casting and additional creative team for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date.

Get early access to Broadway tickets and more information via the musical’s official website.