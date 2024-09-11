SeatGeek has been announced as the new Official Ticket Marketplace of the Big 12 conference. The deal is the first signed by the league since it expanded to its current 16 team format at the launch of the new school year, adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

“We are excited to partner with SeatGeek as the Conference’s Official Ticket Marketplace,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “We look forward to working alongside SeatGeek as the Big 12 continues to innovate our ticketing business and provide our fans with the best possible game day experience.”

The Big 12 has a combined total of six claimed national championships in football, now that Texas and Oklahoma have departed for the SEC. It has become one of the most prominent conferences in college basketball, with Kansas and its many titles leading the way. Baylor has captured three NCAA women’s hoops championships as a member of the conference, and conference schools have regularly competed for championships in cross country, gymnastics, baseball, and softball.

SeatGeek has been expanding its footprint in college sports in the last few years, announcing a partnership with Paciolan in 2023 that made the company the official resale marketplace of the platform, which serves 90 NCAA athletic programs.

”College sports have evolved into the fastest-growing and most dynamic sector in live entertainment, presenting tremendous opportunities for innovation,” said Russ D’Souza, President of Supply and Co-Founder of SeatGeek. “By extending our reach with one of the biggest conferences in college sports, we’re doubling down on our commitment to enhance the game day experience and connect even more fans with the teams they love.”

Fans attending Big 12 contests will be able to use SeatGeek to “seamlessly price, list, verify and sell their tickets” for all games involving the conference institutions. The deal will also elevate the company’s brand through in-venue signage, media mentions during broadcasts, and social media posts from the conference and its member institutions.

Tickets For Less had previously served as the Big 12’s official ticket marketplace, though that deal with the end of the 2023-24 school year.