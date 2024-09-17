The Buffalo Bills have taken an innovative step forward in redefining fan engagement through a collaboration with 3D Digital Venue (3DDV) and Legends. The new partnership is designed to offer fans an immersive experience of the New Highmark Stadium, which isn’t set to open until 2026.

3D Digital Venue, known for its advanced digital visualization technology, is creating a fully immersive “digital twin” of the future stadium. This feature allows fans to explore the venue in a detailed, interactive 3D format, enabling them to virtually walk through premium suites, general seating, and other areas, offering a way to experience the design of the Bills’ new home.

“3D Digital Venue has become an essential tool for our Account Executives,” Colin Cook, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Legends, said in a statement. “The ability to virtually showcase the New Highmark Stadium to Bills Season Ticket Members has allowed our fans to feel confident and excited about their decisions for future gameday experiences.”

The digital twin technology developed by 3DDV offers fans the ability to explore over 60,000 seats within the stadium, including luxury suites and premium clubs. The immersive visualizations bring the stadium’s concept to life while it is still under construction, effectively bridging the gap between the abstract idea of a new venue and the tangible experience fans will enjoy once it’s complete.

“This project with the Buffalo Bills showcases how our technology can revolutionize not just fan engagement but also the storytelling and sales process for sports clubs,” Steve Stonehouse, Head of North American Markets at 3D Digital Venue said. “The Bills are setting a new standard for how teams can connect with their fan base, especially when introducing them to a brand-new stadium.”