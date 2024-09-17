The Black Eyed Peas are set to debut a new member named Vida as part of their show at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency, titled The Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency, will span 15 dates throughout February, March, and May.

Beginning February 15, 2024, Vida, an artificial intelligence entity designed to imitate human experiences, will join the group’s lineup, which includes Will.i.am, Apple de Ap, Taboo, and J. Rey Soul.

Will.i.am expressed his excitement about Vida’s role.

“We hinted at this future back in 2009 with ‘The E.N.D.’ album and our avatar character,” he reflected. “To think that, from our early days in L.A. and the Philippines, we’d end up pioneering the inclusion of an AI member in a major global music act—it’s incredible.”

“With holograms, you’re limited by technology and location. But with an AI like Vida, we can engage with fans around the clock. Vida will be connected to every member of the band, the stage crew, and the audience, creating a dynamic and interactive experience.”

The AI’s role extends beyond mere presence; Vida will actively participate in the musical performance. The integration will see Vida collaborating on vocals and engaging in live rap performances, contributing to an immersive show.

According to Will.i.am, the inspiration for this project came from Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

“I was blown away by Taylor Swift’s performance,” he shared. “Her use of stage technology and emotional storytelling in the show was unparalleled. It was like watching a perfectly crafted cinematic experience. That level of innovation inspired me to envision something similarly groundbreaking for our residency.”

“This residency is just the beginning,” he said. “We’re creating something that could redefine live entertainment on a global scale.”

