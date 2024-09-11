Nas is returning to the Wynn’s Encore Theater, extending his Las Vegas residency in collaboration with AEG Presents into 2025.

After a series of sold-out performances over Labor Day weekend, where the Queensbridge legend joined forces with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to honor the 30th anniversary of his album Illmatic, Nas has now scheduled an additional round of concerts set for February 2025.

“Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level,” Nas told Billboard earlier this year. “I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way.”

The fresh round of shows is scheduled for February 5, 7, and 8 at the 1,400-capacity Encore Theater. Tickets for the performances will be available to the general public starting September 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

