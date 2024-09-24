Coldplay fans in Asia are feeling the sting of ticketing issues as the British band gears up for its Music of the Spheres world tour next year. 

With stops in Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Seoul, tickets sold out within seconds, leaving thousands of fans frustrated. Technical difficulties, a crashing ticketing platform, and the sudden appearance of inflated prices on resale websites have further fueled outrage.

In India, fans hoping to secure tickets for the Mumbai shows were met with major hurdles. The official ticketing platform, BookMyShow, crashed moments before tickets went live, overwhelmed by more than 700,000 users. 

This sudden flood of traffic led to enormous digital queues, with some reports suggesting over 11 million people were waiting online. Fans flocked to social media platform X to express their disappointment after long virtual queues only to miss out on tickets, only to see them resurface at high prices on secondary marketplaces. 

In response to the frenzy, BookMyShow released an official statement regarding the resale of Music of the Spheres tickets, warning to fans about the rise of unauthorized resellers and online scammers.

 

The band is set to perform at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21. Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres marks the band’s return to India after their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival, and their first shows in Hong Kong since 2009. The tour will also include stops in Abu Dhabi, where Coldplay last performed in 2016, and Seoul, where they haven’t been since 2017.

In addition to the tour, Coldplay is set to release their 10th studio album, Moon Music, slated for release October 4. 