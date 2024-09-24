Coldplay fans in Asia are feeling the sting of ticketing issues as the British band gears up for its Music of the Spheres world tour next year.

With stops in Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Seoul, tickets sold out within seconds, leaving thousands of fans frustrated. Technical difficulties, a crashing ticketing platform, and the sudden appearance of inflated prices on resale websites have further fueled outrage.

In India, fans hoping to secure tickets for the Mumbai shows were met with major hurdles. The official ticketing platform, BookMyShow, crashed moments before tickets went live, overwhelmed by more than 700,000 users.

This sudden flood of traffic led to enormous digital queues, with some reports suggesting over 11 million people were waiting online. Fans flocked to social media platform X to express their disappointment after long virtual queues only to miss out on tickets, only to see them resurface at high prices on secondary marketplaces.

Dear @coldplay, fans in India are struggling to get tickets on @Bookmyshow_live with waitlists over 300k, but platforms like Viagogo (search coldplay india tickets on google, first sponsored link will be VIAGOGO)are selling them at inflated prices. #coldplayindia #BookMyShow pic.twitter.com/tsZi4CKl6M — Cryptler (@Antibhakt666) September 22, 2024

Yesterday was frustrating trying to book #Coldplay tickets on #BookMyShow. Started with 20k in queue, but it sold out quickly with 6k ahead. Site crashed multiple times, logging out and making it hard to sign in. Tickets selling at 20x the price on other sites now pic.twitter.com/wuKZ7L2ocw — Utkarsh Singh (@Utkarsh__Singh) September 23, 2024

Tf is this? How can someone have 78 tickets at once when millions of us didn’t even get one?? What scam you people are running @bookmyshow @viagogo ??@coldplay #Coldplayindia #BookMyShow pic.twitter.com/PMK76R4O92 — Sahdev (@itsmesahdev) September 24, 2024

I still can’t believe it, What happened with me! It’s Cheating It was my turn, Ticket availability was around 30% each for 4 stands as soon as I selected, showed not available

This is literally heart break!#BookMyShow #Coldplayindia #Coldplay @Bookmyshow_live @bookmyshow_sup pic.twitter.com/3msechyOYm — Anirudh Garg (@anirudhgarg_) September 22, 2024

The ticketing queues for 18th & 19th January for Coldplay India concert on bookmyshow?!! 😭😭 Is it even possible to get any ticket after waiting this long😭 pic.twitter.com/4QFyfUBm0m — 🤍 ⁷ (@wheres_ur_soul) September 22, 2024

#Coldplay mumbai tickets already available on Viagogo STARTING Rs.145,000/- each ($1,700). WOW! pic.twitter.com/A7gPAvvYLG — Rahil Jasani (@rahiljasani) September 22, 2024

In response to the frenzy, BookMyShow released an official statement regarding the resale of Music of the Spheres tickets, warning to fans about the rise of unauthorized resellers and online scammers.

The band is set to perform at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21. Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres marks the band’s return to India after their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival, and their first shows in Hong Kong since 2009. The tour will also include stops in Abu Dhabi, where Coldplay last performed in 2016, and Seoul, where they haven’t been since 2017.

In addition to the tour, Coldplay is set to release their 10th studio album, Moon Music, slated for release October 4.