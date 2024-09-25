Broadway’s “All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich” has announced new cast members, including Lin-Manual Miranda and Jimmy Fallon. The production is slated to be held at Hudson Theatre for a limited 10-week engagement, running December 11 through February 16.

“All In” is directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers and is adapted from Rich’s short stories, originally published in The New Yorker. The show’s format will allow various actors to rotate in and out throughout the limited run.

Leading the charge for the first five weeks are John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Richard Kind. Goldsberry is set to perform through December 30, while Kind’s final performance is scheduled for January 12, 2025. Chloe Fineman, best known for her Saturday Night Live work, joins the cast on January 2 and continues until January 12.

The second half of the production is slated to see the newly announced addition of Miranda, who is set to lead the cast from January 14 to the closing date on February 16. Additionally, Aidy Bryant, Andrew Rannells, and Sam Richardson will take to the stage alongside him for select performances. Notably, Bryant and Richardson will appear through February 2, while Rannells will take his final bow on January 26.

Additionally, Jimmy Fallon is set to join the production from January 28 through February 2. Comedy veterans David Cross and Tim Meadows are set to take over from February 4 to 9 and February 4 to 16. Hank Azaria is slated to close out the final week, performing from February 11 to February 16.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public starting September 26 at 10 a.m. ET, while fans who register early at AllInBroadway.com can access a pre-sale beginning on September 25.