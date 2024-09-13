Broadway is gearing up for the new arrival of “All In: Comedy About Love,” set to debut in the 2024-2025 season.

The play, by Simon Rich, is scheduled to begin performances at the Hudson Theatre on December 11. The production is set to run for a 10-week engagement, with its final night slated for February 26.

“All In” will be an anthology of comedic sketches delving into the complexities of marriage, dating, and heartbreak. The play’s ensemble cast includes John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Richard Kind, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Mulaney, who will appear until January 12, 2025, is recognized for his dual Emmy-winning comedy specials and his previous Broadway venture, “Oh, Hello on Broadway,” which he co-created with Nick Kroll. Armisen, known for his extensive tenure on “Saturday Night Live” and his work on “Portlandia,” is set to make his Broadway debut with this production.

Meanwhile, Goldsberry, celebrated for her Tony Award-winning performance in “Hamilton,” will return to Broadway after her run in “The Color Purple” and “The Lion King.” Following Goldsberry’s departure on December 30, 2024, Chloe Fineman will join the cast, performing from January 2 through January 12. Fineman, a current cast member of “SNL,” will make her Broadway debut with “All In.”

Alex Timbers, known for his Tony-winning work on “Moulin Rouge!” and “Oh, Hello on Broadway,” is set to direct “All In.” The production is further supported by a collaboration between Seaview, Lorne Michaels, New York Studios, and Broadway Video, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as executive producer. Taylor Williams will handle additional casting, with further announcements expected.