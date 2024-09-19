The Broadway debut of “Buena Vista Social Club” is set for the stage in early 2025. With performances beginning on February 21 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, the production will officially open on March 19.

Several members of the Off-Broadway cast are returning for the Broadway run, including Natalie Venetia Belcon as Omara, Julio Monge as Compay, and Mel Semé as Ibrahim. Newcomers like Isa Antonetti, Da’Von T. Moody, and Wesley Wray join the cast to portray younger versions of the central characters.

Helming the production is Tony-nominee Saheem Ali, who also directed the Off-Broadway world premiere at the Atlantic Theater. The new musical features a book by Marco Ramirez. Tony Award winner David Yazbek leads the musical team alongside music supervisor Dean Sharenow. Orchestrations and arrangements are crafted by Marco Paguia, who also serves as the music director.

“It’s been my honor to help develop Buena Vista Social Club into a new musical alongside Marco Ramirez, Saheem Ali, Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck, and David—all artists at the very top of their game,” Producer Orin Wolf shared.

“From our trips to Cuba getting to meet the incredible artists who created the album to our Off-Broadway premiere, the artistic process has been as invigorating as the energy and music that will begin pouring out of the Schoenfeld Theatre next year.”

“Buena Vista Social Club” is based on the 1997 Grammy-winning album of the same name, which introduced the world to Cuban music and weaves a narrative that honors the album’s history while capturing the essence of the performers who made it iconic.

“Fans of the album and documentary will love how this new show opens up the story and we know Broadway audiences who come with fresh ears will be blown away as Buena Vista Social Club comes alive onstage,” a summary of the production reads.

