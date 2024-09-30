Cage the Elephant has wrapped-up its largest tour to-date, marking a significant milestone in the band’s career.

Spanning 47 dates across North America, the tour sold more than 440,000 tickets and grossed over $25 million, marking the band’s highest-grossing run. Cage the Elephant hit iconic venues across the continent, including the Kia Forum in California, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Moody Center in Austin, TX, as well as Madison Square Garden in NYC.

The “Neon Pill Tour” launched on May 17 at Gulf Shores, Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival in support of the group’s latest album, Neon Pill. Their final performance took place this past weekend on September 27, in Ocean City at the Oceans Calling Festival.

In an interview earlier this year, Brad Shultz, one of the founding members of the band and rhythm guitarist, hinted at the personal significance of this album and tour for the band. Speaking with Consequence backstage at Bonnaroo 2024, he reflected on the emotional impact of performing tracks from Neon Pill, saying, “It’s close to home, so to just be able to share it with our family and friends… I feel like this might be a record to be proud of.”

In addition to their successful tour, Cage the Elephant is slated to join Oasis on their North American tour next summer.