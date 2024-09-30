Charli D’Amelio is about to make her Broadway debut in the hit musical “& Juliet.”

Starting on October 29, D’Amelio, who spent years as a competitive dancer before achieving viral stardom on TikTok, is set to take on the role of Charmian at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Her run will be for a limited engagement through January 19, 2025.

“I’m beyond excited to join the Broadway community—it’s a dream I’ve had since I was a little girl,” said D’Amelio. “To be able to make my Broadway debut—especially in the cast of & Juliet—is truly a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share this experience with everyone.”

D’Amelio’s Broadway debut comes during a period of transition for “& Juliet,” which has garnered significant praise since its opening – having been nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The musical reimagines the ending of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, offering a twist where Juliet’s story doesn’t end in tragedy. The production incorporates a soundtrack featuring the music of Max Martin, with hits like “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” and “I Want It That Way.”

Other notable cast shifts are underway, with current cast members Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker, and Philippe Arroyo taking their final bows on October 27, while Tony Award-nominated actress Betsy Wolfe will give her last performance on October 20.

The cast also features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Paulo Szot as Lance, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, and Tony nominee Jeannette Bayardelle as Angelique. Justin David Sullivan, who plays May, is also expected to return on October 1 after recovering from a stage accident.

