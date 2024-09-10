Donald Glover, known as rapper Childish Gambino, has postponed the remaining dates on his North American tour this year.

“Hey everyone,” he wrote on X. “Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks.”

While he did not comment on the state of his physical health, he thanked fans for the privacy and support, noting, “thanks for the love.” All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled tour date; those seeking refunds can reach out via point of purchase.

Gambino’s “New World Tour” just kicked-off on August 11 in Oklahoma City. He stopped in cities like Toronto, Detroit, and Milwaukee, however, he cancelled a gig in Uncasville, Connecticut on August 24 due to “production issues,” as well as a show in Houston on September 8 citing “illness.”

Gambino was touring in support of Bando Stone and the New World, which Glover cited was going to be his last record under the moniker.

Find the full list of his cancelled tour dates below:

Childish Gambino Tour 2024 — CANCELLED

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/31 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena #

11/02 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum #

11/04 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena #

11/06 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena #

11/08 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum #

11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

11/12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 arena #

11/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena #

11/19 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena #

11/21 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle #

11/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena #

11/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

11/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

11/28 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

11/30 – London, UK @ The O2 #

12/01 – London, UK @ The O2 #

12/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #

12/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #

02/01 – Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

02/04 – Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #

02/07 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #

02/11 – Perth, WA @ RAC Arena #

* = w/ WILLOW

# = w/ Aamarae