Deftones have announced their highly anticipated 2025 North American tour, marking their first major headline run in three years. Set to join Deftones on the road are two special guests: The Mars Volta and Fleshwater.

The tour is set to begin on February 25 in Portland at the Moda Center. From there, the band is slated to make stops in various cities such as Seattle, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia before wrapping up on April 8 at Boston’s TD Garden.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m. local time. An exclusive Deftones presale will launch on Wednesday, September 18, starting at 10 a.m. and running through Thursday, September 19, at 11:59 p.m.

In addition to their 2025 tour, Deftones are set to host their fifth annual Dia De Los Deftones festival on November 2 in San Diego, California at Petco Park. This year’s lineup is set to feature IDLES, Sunny Day Real Estate (performing their Diary album in its entirety), and Health and Paris Texas.

Deftones first arrived on the scene in 1995 with their debut Adrenaline. Over the years, the alternative metal band garnered attention with “My Own Summer (Shove It)” from their sophomore LP Around the Fur and “Change (In The House of Flies)” off 2000’s White Pony. They last released Ohms in 2020.

A complete list of Deftones tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Deftones Ticket Links

Deftones tickets at MEGAseats

Deftones tickets at StubHub

Deftones tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Deftones tickets at Vivid Seats

Deftones North American Tour Dates

2/25 Portland, OR – Moda Center

2/27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

3/1 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

3/4 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

3/6 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

3/8 Las Vegas, NV MGM – Grand Garden Arena

3/9 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

3/12 Austin, TX – Moody Center

3/13 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

3/15 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

3/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

3/18 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/20 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

3/22 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

3/24 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

3/26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

3/28 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/29 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/31 Chicago, IL – United Center

4/1 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

4/3 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

4/4 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

4/6 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

4/8 Boston, MA – TD Garden