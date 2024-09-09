After a failed festival and subsequent prison sentence for defrauding thousands of concertgoers, convicted fraudster Billy McFarland has set a date for the second edition of Fyre Fest.

In a new interview with NBC News, McFarland said that the festival is set to go down on April 25, 2025 at a private island off the coast of Mexico.

“We’re seven and a half months away,” McFarland said. “We have a private island off the coast of Mexico in the Caribbean, and we have an incredible production company who’s handling everything from soup to nuts.”

McFarland reportedly expects that around 3,000 people will attend the festival across three-days, and while he did not confirm that the island’s name, he said his team is “developing and building out the private island for the actual festival festivities.”

McFarland ensures that this time around will be a stark difference from the first failed event; while guests were promised villas, big-name acts like blink-182 and Major Lazer, and top-chef cuisine, they were met with hurricane tents, no performers, and the infamous boxed lunch. He told NBC that he is leaning on a festival production company to “handle the stages and the bathrooms and all the stuff that I clearly don’t know how to do.”

One thing McFarland hasn’t booked yet, however, are performers.

“It’s not going to be just music — for example, karate combat,” McFarland said. “We’re in talks with them to set up a pit to have like, live fights at Fyre Festival II.”

There are 100 presale tickets available via Fyre’s website, along with $5,000 presale VIP tickets, a $50,000 artist pass, and the whopping $1,022,057 “prometheus pass,” which promises “a comprehensive experience that immerses you in the elements of Fire, Earth, Sky, and Sea.”

McFarland has something to say to those who aren’t willing to purchase a pass before seeing the lineup: “Fyre is not for you.”

“If you have to ask who the lineup is before dropping a million bucks, Fyre is not for you,” McFarland said in an Instagram video. “If you’d rather go to an EDM show, put glitter on your face, lounge in the grass, and not jump in the water with the sharks, Fyre is not for you.”

McFarland went on to say that “Fyre is for the doer,” promising the “best three days of your life” with several lead-up weekends.

“We’ll of course have great music and great artists, but Fyre is about the flying, the diving, the jumping, the exploring, and everything else that I probably shouldn’t talk about on here,” McFarland continued.