A failed festival and subsequent prison sentence for defrauding thousands of concertgoers isn’t stopping Billy McFarland. In fact, he seems to be more energized than ever before ahead of the alleged second — and first — edition of Fyre Festival.

In unsurprising news, McFarland quickly picked up the pieces and began promoting a new Fyre Festival for 2024, but surprisingly, the first batch of presale tickets sold out in 24 hours. The second batch of presale tickets — priced at $2,500 — went on sale last week, yet no lineup or actual date has been revealed at this time.

McFarland, however, has something to say to those who aren’t willing to purchase a pass before seeing the lineup: “Fyre is not for you.”

“If you have to ask who the lineup is before dropping a million bucks, Fyre is not for you,” McFarland said in an Instagram video. “If you’d rather go to an EDM show, put glitter on your face, lounge in the grass, and not jump in the water with the sharks, Fyre is not for you.”

McFarland went on to say that “Fyre is for the doer,” promising the “best three days of your life” with several lead-up weekends.

“We’ll of course have great music and great artists, but Fyre is about the flying, the diving, the jumping, the exploring, and everything else that I probably shouldn’t talk about on here,” McFarland continued.

There are 100 presale tickets available via Fyre’s website, along with $5,000 presale VIP tickets, a $50,000 artist pass, and the whopping $1,022,057 “prometheus pass,” which promises “a comprehensive experience that immerses you in the elements of Fire, Earth, Sky, and Sea.”

So what do we know about Fyre II so far?

Not much, really. The festival is supposed to take place somewhere in the Caribbean, aiming with a date for the end of 2024. No lineup, accommodations, or ticket details have been revealed at this time. Nonetheless, McFarland ensures that this time around will be a stark difference from the first failed event; while guests were promised villas, big-name acts like blink-182 and Major Lazer, and top-chef cuisine, they were met with hurricane tents, no performers, and the infamous boxed lunch.

McFarland left the following message for prospective buyers on the Fyre website:

FYRE started when a little airplane I was trying to fly got lost in a storm and landed on a remote island. The people who were on that plane turned the island into my favorite place in the world. I started FYRE Festival to share what was happening on the island with as many of my friends as possible. I failed. But now I’m back to make it right. I’m once again flying the small plane through the storm. But I’m not alone. And as it was meant to be the first time, it’s all about the people.

At this point, all there’s left to do is see how this all plays out.