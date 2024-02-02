Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird announced their co-headlining “Up, Up, & Away…” co-headlining summer tour, set to kick off in July 2024.

The tour is scheduled to begin in Jacksonville, Oregon at Britt Pavilion. They will then visit various cities such as Boise, Sandy Bayfield, Minneapolis, Charlottesville, and Atlanta before wrapping-up on July 20 in North Charleston, South Carolina at Firefly Distillery.

“AHHH!!! We can’t even BEGIN to express our excitement to be back on the road with Andrew Bird! Our only other tour together was almost 20 years ago, and he’s been a HUGE source of inspiration to us ever since,” Nickel Creek’s Chris Thile expressed. “Relentlessly creative, always searching for that next unexpected melody or couplet, and what a performer. We can’t WAIT to catch up with him and all of you this summer!”

In addition to the co-headlining trek, Nickel Creek announced their own set of dates across the U.S. – having recently returned with their first album in nine years, Celebrants. Andrew Bird will continue his tour, having dropped his most recent full-length album, Outside Problems, in July of the previous year.

Tickets are currently up-for-grabs via Nickel Creek’s official website. Fans can also score tickets through secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Up, Up, & Away…” summer tour dates can be found below:

“Up, Up, & Away…” Summer Tour Dates

07/05 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

07/06 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/07 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

07/08 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater

07/10 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

07/12 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

07/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing

07/14 – Bayfield, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

07/15 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

07/17 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

07/18 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

07/20 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery