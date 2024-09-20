The annual free music festival Hardly Strictly Bluegrass disclosed this year’s lineup, which will feature a headlining performance from Patti Smith — the living legend of arts and culture scene — as well as Sleater-Kinney and Mavis Staples. The three-day event will return to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco from October 4 through 6.

In addition to Smith, the newly-announced artists include Grammy Award-winning musician Cedric Burnside, multi-instrumentalist Abby Posner, singer-songwriter Peter Case, folk singer-songwriter Willi Carlisle and the country punk band Raining Chainsaws.

Other acts set to take the stage include Alison Brown, Buddy Miller, Cunningham Bird, Dry Branch Fire Squad, Jackie Greene & Anders Osborne, Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands, Marco and The Polos, Moonalice, Nigel Wearne & The Spectres, Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Sam Reider and The Human Hands.

Among the aforementioned artists are Cat Power who will perform Bob Dylan songs, blues and gospel singer Mavis Staples, rock-folk-bluegrass singer-songwriter Steve Earle, avant-garde folk artist Devendra Banhart, along with Jessica Pratt, Matt the Electrician, Chuck Prophet, Sleater-Kinney, Emmylou Harris, Glen Hansard, and more.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass celebrates its 24th anniversary this fall and boasts of 70 artists who will perform across six different stages.

Festival attendees will be able to find cuisines from all over the world as well as plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options across five food vending areas in the field. They are also welcome to have their own picnics.

This year, the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass General Store will be located next to the Merch tent in Arrow Meadow. Festivalgoers will be able to purchase a variety of personal care items, picnic supplies, clothing, and other handy items at the store.

First organized in 2001 with an intention to only invite bluegrass musicians, the festival welcomed artists from other genres three years later and took the word “Hardly” before its original title of “Strictly Bluegrass” to reflect its enriched scope.

Visit Hardly Strictly Bluegrass’ official website for more information, and see the full lineup of the festival below:

The full 2024 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass lineup can be found below in alphabetic order:

October 4

Cat Power Sings Dylan ’66

Charlie Overbey

Devendra Banhart

Glen Hansard

Ibibio Sound Machine

Jessica Pratt

Lindsay Lou

Matt the Electrician

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Sean McConnell

Sgt. Splendor

Sleater-Kinney

Songs from a Gravel Road: Kelly Willis, Chuck Prophet, Ismay & Steve Earle

The Milk Carton Kids

Viv & Riley

Wonder Women of Country

October 5

Alison Brown

Buddy Miller’s Cavalcade of Stars: the Red Dirt Boys, Jobi Riccio, Teddy Thompson, Dom Flemons, Carlene Carter, Buddy Miller

Cunningham Bird

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore & the Guilty Ones

Dry Branch Fire Squad

Fruition

Greensky Bluegrass

Haley Heynderickx

Jackie Greene & Anders Osborne

John Cooper Clarke

Jon Langford & the Far Forlorn

Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands

Levitation Room

Marco and the Polos

Mavis Staples

Moonalice

Nigel Wearne & the Spectres

Oakland Rising featuring Melodious & Friends

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Robyn Hitchcock

Sam Reider and the Human Hands

Steve Earle featuring Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Willi Carlisle

October 6

Abby Posner

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Alice Gerrard

Alisa Amador

Aoife O’Donovan w/Hawktail & the San Francisco Girls Chorus

Bobby Rush

Brandy Clark

Big Star Quintet’s “Radio City” 50th Anniversary

Cedric Burnside

Chaparalle

DakhaBrakha

Combo Tezeta

Emmylou Harris

James Hunter

Jon Muq

Patti Smith

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam

Miko Marks

Raining Chainsaws

Rambler Jack Elliott

Songwriter Circle featuring Peter Case, Carsie Blanton, Teddy Thompson & Melissa Carper

The Bones of J.R. Jones

The Infamous Stringdusters

The Wood Brothers

Ustad Noor Bakhsh

Wreckless Strangers

Yo La Tengo