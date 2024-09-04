“Heathers the Musical” plans to make a flashy comeback to New York in 2025.

“Hold your breath and count the days…” a poster on the production’s Instagram account and official website reads. “Heathers is coming to New York in 2025.”

Adapted from the 1989 cult black-comedy film written by Daniel Waters, starring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and the late Shannen Doherty in the lead roles, “Heathers the Musical” made its first appearance in the nation in 2013 in Los Angeles. It played off-Broadway the following year.

“Heathers” follows the story of the high school student Veronica Sawyer (portrayed by Ryder in the movie version) who tries to be a friend with the beautiful and cruel Heathers for popularity. Her endeavors for social network also brings her romance with a mysterious teen along with school violence.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, the musical has had a well-received long-running staging in London since 2018, which seems to provide a basis for next year’s New York run. Following its debut at London’s Other Palace from 2018 to 2024, the upcoming New York production of “Heathers the Musical” transferred to the Theatre Royal Haymarket, before running again at the Other Palace and later Soho Place. It then embarked on three European tours.

Currently on a U.K. tour, the production is helmed by director Andy Fickman with choreography and associate direction by Gary Lloyd, associate choreography by Chris Parkinson, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Dan Samson, musical direction by Will Joy, and associate musical direction by Jeremy Wootton.

Dates, venue, and casting regarding the upcoming NYC staging haven’t been revealed, yet. Those planning to cross the Atlantic in the near future can check the dates and availability for the show’s U.K. tour here.