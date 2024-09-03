Casting has been settled for the new musical adaptation of “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” The Tony Award-winning director Kathleen Marshall-led show will make its world premiere on September 26 at Maine’s Ogunquit Playhouse, and run through October 27.

The stage version of the 1997’s hit rom-com will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Julianne, Tony winner Matt Doyle as Michael, Lianah Sta. Ana as Kimmy, Morgan Bryant as Samantha, Zoe Jensen as Amanda, Telly Leung as George, Mark Lotito as Walter, Austin Phillips as Scotty, and Soara-Joye Ross (Hadestown) as Isabelle.

They will be joined by an ensemble that includes Kailey Boyle, Daniel Brackett, Runako Campbell, Deanna Cudjoe, Aaron Graham, Harris Matthew, Jessica Sheridan, Mikayla Thrasher, and Craig Waletzko with Kaitie Buckert and Raphe Gilliam as swings.

Adapted from the 1997 film starring Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney and Cameron Diaz, the new musical has a book by Ron Bass who was also the film’s screenwriter, along with playwright Jonathan Harvey. The score belongs to Burt Bacharach and Hal David, featuring pair’s classic songs like “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “Walk on By” and “What’s New Pussycat?”

Kathleen Marshall-directed musical will center around food critic Julianne Potter who tries to win her ex-romance’s heart back while he’s gearing up for a marriage with the perfect Kimmy, just like in the original film.

The creative team of the show will have music direction by Andrew Sotomayor, scenic and costume design by Colin Richmond, lighting design by Richard Latta, sound design by Kevin Heard, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Roxanne De Luna. Nikki Lint is the production stage manager. Casting is by ARC’s Mark Brandon and Jarrett Reiche.

