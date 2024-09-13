Comedian Larry David is getting ready for his newly announced live tour, “A Conversation with Larry David,” – slated for ten cities across the United States starting in late September.

“A Conversation with Larry David” is set to begin on September 20 in Denver, CO, at Paramount Theatre. From there, the comedian is scheduled to make stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Phoenix, and Austin before wrapping up on December 5 in Hollywood, FL, at Hard Rock Live.

David, celebrated for his work on “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is slated to take the stage in a format that deviates from traditional stand-up routines. Instead, David will engage audiences in a discussion about his career and personal observations.

Additionally, each performance is set to have a guest moderator. NFL star Peyton Manning is scheduled to moderate the first show in Denver, with additional guests scheduled to be announced soon.

For those looking to secure a spot at one of David’s shows, a pre-sale is set to begin on September 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time. The general ticket sale is set to open the following day, September 13, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

A Conversation with Larry David Tour Dates

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/21 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

11/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

12/04 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

12/05 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live