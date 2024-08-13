Comedian Matt Mathews is getting ready for his stand-up comedy tour, “Boujee on a Budget.” The tour is scheduled for 52 cities across the United States.
The rising comedian’s first show is slated for October 25 in Schenectady at Proctors. From there, Matthews is set to make stops in cities such as Philadelphia, Baltimore, Kansas City, San Diego, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and Dallas, before wrapping-up on May 3 in Denver at Paramount Theatre.
The “Boujee on a Budget” tour is also set to feature a live version of his “Confessions with Matt” video series, where audience members will have the chance to share their secrets and watch as Mathews offers his real-time comedic take on their stories.
“Growing up a broke, gay kid from the South, I always dreamed of being a performer, but let’s be real, those big dreams don’t typically come true. Thankfully, I decided to take the risk and bet on myself as a comedian,” Matthews shared.
The announcement of this new tour follows Mathews’ debut headlining tour, “When That Thang Get Ta Thang’n,” which sold out 100 dates. In addition to his touring success, Mathews recently recorded his first stand-up special at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, which is expected to be announced soon.
“Never in my life did I imagine I would then sign an incredible deal with Live Nation for a second headlining tour,” Matthews said. “I couldn’t do this without the incredible support of the fans and I’m so excited, honored, and humbled that so many people believe in me. I can’t wait to be back on that stage! Boujee on Budget is going to be wildddd.”
Tickets for the “Boujee on a Budget” tour are scheduled to be available through a series of presales, starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, August 13. The general on-sale is set to begin on Friday, August 16, at 10:00 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program from August 13 until August 15.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Boujee on a Budget Tour Dates
Oct 26 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Oct 27 | Montclair, NJ | Wellmont Theater
Nov 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Nov 02 | Baltimore, MD | The Lyric
Nov 03 | Concord, NH | Capitol Center For The Arts
Nov 09 | Kansas City, MO | Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City
Nov 14 | Salem, OR | Historic Elsinore Theatre
Nov 15 | Spokane, WA | The Fox
Nov 16 | Kennewick, WA | Toyota Center
Nov 22 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre
Nov 23 | Long Beach, CA | Long Beach Terrace Theater
Nov 24 | Fresno, CA | Saroyan Theatre
Dec 05 | Fort Myers, FL | Barbara Mann Performing Arts Hall
Dec 06 | St. Petersburg, FL | Mahaffey Theater
Dec 07 | Pensacola, FL | Saenger Theatre
Jan 16 | San Jose, CA | California Theatre
Jan 17 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live
Jan 18 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
Jan 23 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre
Jan 24 | Ames, IA | Stephens Auditorium
Jan 25 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
Jan 31 | Fayetteville, AR | Walton Arts Center
Feb 01 | Springfield, MO | Gillioz Theatre
Feb 02 | Wichita, KS | Century II Concert Hall
Feb 13 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium
Feb 14 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle
Feb 15 | Greensboro, NC | Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Feb 16 | Fayetteville, NC | Crown Theatre
Feb 21 | Binghamton, NY | Broome County Forum Theater
Feb 22 | Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre
Feb 23 | Huntington, NY | The Paramount
Feb 27 | Knoxville, TN | Tennessee Theatre
Feb 28 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace
Mar 01 | Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre
Mar 21 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theater
Mar 22 | Miami, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
Mar 23 | Melbourne, FL | Maxwell C. King Center For Perf. Arts
Mar 27 | Columbus, OH | Mershon Auditorium
Mar 28 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Theater
Mar 29 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory
Apr 04 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
Apr 05 | Akron, OH | Akron Civic Theatre
Apr 06 | Evansville, IN | Victory Theatre
Apr 10 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Apr 11 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst Theater
Apr 12 | Rockford, IL | Coronado Theatre
Apr 25 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center
Apr 26 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre
Apr 27 | Austin, TX | ACL Live – Moody Theater
May 02 | Grand Junction, CO | Avalon Theatre
May 03 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre