Comedian Matt Mathews is getting ready for his stand-up comedy tour, “Boujee on a Budget.” The tour is scheduled for 52 cities across the United States.

The rising comedian’s first show is slated for October 25 in Schenectady at Proctors. From there, Matthews is set to make stops in cities such as Philadelphia, Baltimore, Kansas City, San Diego, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and Dallas, before wrapping-up on May 3 in Denver at Paramount Theatre.

The “Boujee on a Budget” tour is also set to feature a live version of his “Confessions with Matt” video series, where audience members will have the chance to share their secrets and watch as Mathews offers his real-time comedic take on their stories.

“Growing up a broke, gay kid from the South, I always dreamed of being a performer, but let’s be real, those big dreams don’t typically come true. Thankfully, I decided to take the risk and bet on myself as a comedian,” Matthews shared.

The announcement of this new tour follows Mathews’ debut headlining tour, “When That Thang Get Ta Thang’n,” which sold out 100 dates. In addition to his touring success, Mathews recently recorded his first stand-up special at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, which is expected to be announced soon.

“Never in my life did I imagine I would then sign an incredible deal with Live Nation for a second headlining tour,” Matthews said. “I couldn’t do this without the incredible support of the fans and I’m so excited, honored, and humbled that so many people believe in me. I can’t wait to be back on that stage! Boujee on Budget is going to be wildddd.”

Tickets for the “Boujee on a Budget” tour are scheduled to be available through a series of presales, starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, August 13. The general on-sale is set to begin on Friday, August 16, at 10:00 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program from August 13 until August 15.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Boujee on a Budget Tour Dates

Oct 26 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct 27 | Montclair, NJ | Wellmont Theater

Nov 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Nov 02 | Baltimore, MD | The Lyric

Nov 03 | Concord, NH | Capitol Center For The Arts

Nov 09 | Kansas City, MO | Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

Nov 14 | Salem, OR | Historic Elsinore Theatre

Nov 15 | Spokane, WA | The Fox

Nov 16 | Kennewick, WA | Toyota Center

Nov 22 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre

Nov 23 | Long Beach, CA | Long Beach Terrace Theater

Nov 24 | Fresno, CA | Saroyan Theatre

Dec 05 | Fort Myers, FL | Barbara Mann Performing Arts Hall

Dec 06 | St. Petersburg, FL | Mahaffey Theater

Dec 07 | Pensacola, FL | Saenger Theatre

Jan 16 | San Jose, CA | California Theatre

Jan 17 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live

Jan 18 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Jan 23 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre

Jan 24 | Ames, IA | Stephens Auditorium

Jan 25 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

Jan 31 | Fayetteville, AR | Walton Arts Center

Feb 01 | Springfield, MO | Gillioz Theatre

Feb 02 | Wichita, KS | Century II Concert Hall

Feb 13 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Feb 14 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Feb 15 | Greensboro, NC | Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Feb 16 | Fayetteville, NC | Crown Theatre

Feb 21 | Binghamton, NY | Broome County Forum Theater

Feb 22 | Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre

Feb 23 | Huntington, NY | The Paramount

Feb 27 | Knoxville, TN | Tennessee Theatre

Feb 28 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace

Mar 01 | Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

Mar 21 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theater

Mar 22 | Miami, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Mar 23 | Melbourne, FL | Maxwell C. King Center For Perf. Arts

Mar 27 | Columbus, OH | Mershon Auditorium

Mar 28 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Theater

Mar 29 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory

Apr 04 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

Apr 05 | Akron, OH | Akron Civic Theatre

Apr 06 | Evansville, IN | Victory Theatre

Apr 10 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Apr 11 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst Theater

Apr 12 | Rockford, IL | Coronado Theatre

Apr 25 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

Apr 26 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre

Apr 27 | Austin, TX | ACL Live – Moody Theater

May 02 | Grand Junction, CO | Avalon Theatre

May 03 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre