Travis Scott Adds International Dates to Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott | Photo by Brandon Dull via Wikimedia Commons

Travis Scott is adding a string of international stadium dates to his Circus Maximus tour, set for this fall.

The newly announced shows will begin on October 11 at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium, a 94,000-capacity venue in South Africa. Scott will then travel to India for an October 18 performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, marking his debut in the country.

The tour will continue with an October 25 stop at Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, followed by a November 1 performance at Sanya Stadium in Hainan, China. The final leg of this international run will wrap up on November 8 at Tokyo’s Belluna Dome.

Additionally, Scott is also set to headline a number of festivals this year. The rapper is slated to perform at Coachella on April 11 and 18 at the Empire Polo Field in California. Additionally, he is scheduled to take the stage at Reading Festival in Reading, UK, as well as Leeds Festival in Leeds, UK.

Notably, Scott and Live Nation settled nearly 100 personal injury lawsuits related to the fatal 2021 Astroworld Festival, where a crowd crush left 10 concertgoers dead. Organizers had expressed concerns about the festival’s capacity before the event, raising ongoing questions about accountability in the tragedy.

For more information and ticketing details, fans can visit Travis Scott’s official website at travisscott..com.

A list of added Circus Maximus shows can be found below:

Sat Oct 11 – Johannesburg, South Africa – FMB Stadium

Sat Oct 18 – Delhi, India – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Sat Oct 25 – Seoul, Korea – Goyang Stadium

Sat Nov 01 – Sanya, Hainan, China – Sanya Stadium

Sat Nov 08 – Tokyo, Japan – Belluna Dome