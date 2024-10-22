Rapper Travis Scott and entertainment giant Live Nation have settled nearly 100 personal injury lawsuits stemming from the deadly 2021 Astroworld music festival — just days before CEO Michael Rapino was set to face a deposition.

On Tuesday, Scott faced a trial alongside Live Nation and Astroworld’s venue operator SMG, a division of ASM Global Parent Inc. The trial involved three bellwether plaintiffs — who were chosen to proceed to trial first out of the hundreds of plaintiffs who brought forth personal injury claims — whose injuries ranged from emotional distress to a collapsed lung.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the two bellwether plaintiffs — Angel Dominguez and Elizabeth Martinez — reached confidential settlement agreements on Friday with Live Nation and Scott, attorneys for Martinez confirmed to The Texas Lawbook. Court documents showed that the third plaintiff, Henry Nguyen, will have his trial rescheduled.

The settlements resolve the claims of about 100 plaintiffs — though this lawsuit is just one of the roughly 1,000 who filed personal injury claims following the festival. Hundreds of plaintiffs are still awaiting trials regarding personal injuries.

Live Nation’s settlement follows a Texas Supreme Court decision to deny a petition from the concert promoter to prevent a deposition of CEO Michael Rapino, who was scheduled to be deposed in a Los Angeles court on Monday. According to the company’s appeal, reported by Puck, Rapino did not have any “unique or superior personal knowledge” of the festival. However, the plaintiffs argued that Rapino’s personal involvement is actually vital to understanding the festival’s planning and execution process, noting that Rapino was directly involved in booking Travis Scott for the festival and had knowledge of the rapper’s prior controversial concert behavior.

In the appeal, plaintiffs pointed to a warning from a security worker, Shawna Boardman, who believed that there was potential for fatalities at the event. She noted: “I would want it on the record that I didn’t advise this to continue. Someone’s going to end up dead.”

This is the latest settlement from Live Nation regarding Astroworld; earlier this year, nine wrongful death suits were settled, including the suit filed by the family of 23-year-old Madison Dubiski of Houston, which was set to go to trial. Terms of the settlements were not disclosed due to a gag order.

The last remaining wrongful death suit, filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount — the youngest person killed during the concert crush — was settled just head of jury selection. During the Astroworld concert, Ezra’s father Treston said that his son was sitting on his shoulders when they were crushed by the crowd. Treston lost consciousness and when he came to, could not find his son. He said Ezra was found at a Houston hospital, severely injured, and died several days later.

Plaintiffs have alleged in court filings that the deaths and injuries stemming from the concert were caused by negligent planning, pointing to overcapacity and lack of safety at the event. During the November 2021 concert, attendees were packed so tightly that many could not breathe or move their arms, killing 10 people from compression asphyxia — which has been compared to being crushed by a car.

Earlier this year, news broke that organizers had doubts about the festival’s capacity before the event. According to filings obtained by the Houston Landing, the event’s safety director Seyth Boardman told the festival’s operations director he was worried about cramming so many people in front of the main stage to see Scott perform, noting, “I feel like there is no way we are going to fit 50k in front of that stage.”

Reports also found serious issues with the site plan; an employee of the event production company BWG settled on a site plan that made room for 44,000 people in the general viewing area, plus 3,500 in a VIP area. However, if they had used the correct seven square feet per person standard, they would have known the site plan had capacity for 32,000 people in general admission and 2,500 people in a VIP pen, which marks a whopping 15,500 short of ticketed attendance.