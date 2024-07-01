Comedian Andrew Santino is set to hit the road this fall with his “Freeze Peach Tour.”
The 24-date tour is set to span across the United States, starting on September 14 in Friant, California at Table Mountain Casino Resort. Other stops include Indianapolis, Charlotte, Kansas City, Cleveland, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, San Diego, and Boston before his final performances with back-to-back shows on February 22 at Minneapolis’ at Pantages Theatre.
Santino stars in FX’s comedy series, Dave. He has also starred in the Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here,” which was executive produced by Jim Carrey and directed by Jonathan Levine, and was the lead in ABC’s comedy “Mixology.” His film credits include “Game Over, Man.”
Additionally, Santino co-hosts the podcast “Bad Friends“ with comedian Bobby Lee and his solo podcast, Whiskey “Ginger.” He has also been a regular guest on Comedy Central’s “@midnight“ with Chris Hardwick.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Freeze Peach Tour Dates
Sat Sep 14 – Friant, CA – Table Mountain Casino Resort
Thu Sep 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
Fri Sep 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Knight Theater
Thu Oct 03 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
Sat Oct 05 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Fri Oct 04 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Thu Oct 10 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
Sat Oct 12 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Fri Nov 01 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sat Nov 02 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Fri Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
Sat Dec 07 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Sat Jan 11 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Thu Jan 16 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham/Fletcher Hall
Fri Jan 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Sat Jan 18 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Fri Jan 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Sat Jan 25 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Thu Jan 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre
Fri Jan 31 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts
Sat Feb 01 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
Fri Feb 14 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
Sat Feb 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre
Sat Feb 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre – LATE SHOW