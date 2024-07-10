Following the success of his 2023 “The Book of Coreythians Chapter 1” tour, comedian, actor, and radio host Corey Holcomb has just unveiled his “The Joke King Tour.”

The 20-show run is set to begin on September 6 in Indianapolis at the Egyptian Room at Old National Center. From there, the comedian is scheduled to make stops in Baton Rouge, Las Vegas, Little Rock, Chicago, San Diego, Atlanta, and Brooklyn before his final performance on December 12 in Washington, D.C. at MGM National Harbor.

Tickets for “The Joke King Tour” will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will continue throughout the week, leading up to the general on sale on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to his stand-up career, Holcomb has produced several comedy specials, including Corey Holcomb: The Problem Is You, Comedy Central Presents: Corey Holcomb, and Corey Holcomb: The Book of Coreythians. Holcomb’s film and television credits include appearances in films like Think Like A Man Too and Wedding Ringer, as well as independent films such as Who’s Watching The Kids.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

The Joke King Tour Dates

Sun Sep 01 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Sep 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sat Sep 07 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

Fri Sep 13 – Baton Rouge, LA – River Center Theatre

Sat Sep 14 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

Sat Sep 21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Fri Sep 27 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Fri Oct 04 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center

Sat Oct 05 – Memphis, TN – Graceland

Sun Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Thu Oct 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Fri Nov 01 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sat Nov 09 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sat Nov 09 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues (LATE SHOW)

Sun Nov 10 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sat Nov 23 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Sun Nov 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sat Nov 30 – Detroit, MI – Opera House

Thu Dec 12 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor