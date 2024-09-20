LCD Soundsystem has announced its return to New York City with a 2024 residency at Queens’ Knockdown Center. The band is set to perform 12 shows spread across three weekends in November and December with another holiday-season residency.

This year’s series of shows is being billed as the “Annual Winter Function,” and is slated to take place over the weekends of November 21 to 24, December 5 to 8, and December 12 to 15.

LCD Soundsystem’s tradition of performing residencies in New York follows a “tri-boro” residency in 2023, which saw the band perform at venues across multiple boroughs. It also follows previous runs at the Brooklyn Steel in 2021 and 2022.

General ticket sales will begin on Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m. EST. Additionally, a special pre-sale for American Express cardholders is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Additionally, LCD Soundsystem is set to headline Las Vegas’ A Big Beautiful Block Party on September 28. The band is then scheduled to begin their Los Angeles residency, which will kick off on October 31, with four consecutive nights at the Shrine Expo Hall. Following these shows, the band will take a break before continuing their residency at the Hollywood Palladium from November 7 through 10.

LCD Soundsystem Tickets

LCD Soundsystem tickets at MEGAseats

LCD Soundsystem tickets at lcdsoundsystem.com

LCD Soundsystem tickets at StubHub

LCD Soundsystem tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

LCD Soundsystem tickets at Vivid Seats

LCD Soundsystem Residency Dates

10/31/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/01/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/03/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/07/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/08/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/21/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/22/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/23/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/24/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/05/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/06/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/07/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/08/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/12/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/13/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/14/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/15/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center