MJ Lenderman is getting ready for his 2025 North American tour following his new album Manning Fireworks – set to drop this Friday, September 6.

The 2025 tour is set to take Lenderman, alongside his band The Wind, on a series of winter and spring dates across North America, expanding on his previously announced 2024 tour. The next leg of the tour is slated to begin on January 29 and 30 with back-to-back shows in Carrboro, NC. From there, Lenderman is scheduled to perform in New Orleans, Austin, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, and Lexington before wrapping on April 29 and 30 in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Steel.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m.

The announcement comes on the heels of Lenderman’s upcoming 2024 North American tour, which is set to start on October 3 and 4 in Atlanta at Terminal West before heading to cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, and Boston.

After wrapping up his 2024 dates in the U.S., Lenderman will take his act across the Atlantic, touring Europe throughout November and making stops in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and Dublin.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

MJ Lenderman Ticket Links

MJ Lenderman tickets at MEGAseats

MJ Lenderman tickets at MJLenderman.com

MJ Lenderman tickets at StubHub

MJ Lenderman tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

MJ Lenderman tickets at Vivid Seats

MJ Lenderman 2024-2025 Tour Dates

09/05-07 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/18 — Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man %

09/19 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East (ANTI- Showcase at Americanafest)

10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &

10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &

10/05 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East &

10/06 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater &

10/07 — Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger &

10/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway &

10/10 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room &

10/11 — Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s &

10/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

10/13 — Eau Claire, WI @ Stones Throw &

10/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall &

10/16 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &

10/17 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &

10/18 — Detroit, MI @ El Club &

10/19 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace &

10/21 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount &

10/22 — Boston, MA @ The Royale &

10/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

10/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &

10/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &

10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &

10/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall &

10/30 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

11/01 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel &

11/11 — Berlin, DE @ Privatclub ~

11/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang ~

11/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

11/15 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar

11/16 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere ~

11/18 — London, UK @ The Garage ~

11/19 — London, UK @ The Garage ~

11/21 — Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room ~

11/22 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ~

11/23 — Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club ~

11/24 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s ~

01/29 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

01/30 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

01/31 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^

02/01 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

02/02 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s ^

02/04 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s ^

02/05 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) ^

02/06 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

02/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall ^

02/10 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot ^

02/11 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

02/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda ^

02/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda ^

02/15 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre ^

02/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^

02/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^

02/20 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

02/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

02/23 — Boise, ID @ Shrine Ballroom ^

02/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^

02/26 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie ^

02/27 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^

02/28 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre ^

03/01 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep ^

03/03 — Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck ^

03/04 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern ^

03/06 — Lexington, KY @ Green Lantern ^

03/07 — Lexington, KY @ Green Lantern ^

04/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

% = Solo w/ Karly Hartzman

& = w/ Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band

~ = w/ Hollow Hand

^ = w/ Wild Pink

$ = w/ This is Lorelei

# = w/ Nap Eyes