Macklemore was just announced as a headliner for Las Vegas’ debut Neon City Festival less than a week ago, and now, he’s been abruptly pulled from the lineup following his controversial remarks denouncing America.

Neon City Festival is set to take place in downtown Las Vegas from November 22 to 24. The festival has now revealed headliners Seven Lions, Alison Wonderland, Russell Dickerson, and Neon Trees. While the festival did not disclose a specific reason for dropping Macklemore from the lineup, the move follows the singer’s remarks at a pro-Palestine benefit concert in Seattle.

The event, dubbed “Palestine Will Live Forever,” took place at the Seward Park Amphitheatre on Saturday — benefiting non-profit organizations like Pious Projects, HEAL Palestine, Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, and UNRWA. During the show, the “Thrift Shop” singer performed his second pro-Palestine song “Hind’s Hall 2” and said “F–k America” onstage. The comment was met with much controversy onlin3, with many calling-out the singer for being “anti-American.”

Macklemore took to social media to clarify his comment, writing that “my thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely” and “sometimes I slip up and get caught in the moment.”

“Unfortunately, the historic event in my hometown that brought thousands of people together to raise awareness and money for the people of Palestine has become overshadowed by two words,” Macklemore said. “I wish I had been in a better place with my grief and anger. But the truth is I’m not ok. I haven’t been.”

He went on to explain he is “disillusioned and disheartened as our government has continued to unequivocally fund and support Israel’s on-going violence against the people of Palestine” and “I watch democrats sign bills to ban semi-automatic assault rifles after another horrific school shooting takes place, then turn around and use the same ink to send those same weapons off to Israel to kill the children of Palestine.”

“Do not misconstrue the word ‘fuck’ for the word ‘hate,'” Macklemore continued. “It’s different to be angry than to disown. My ‘fuck,’ — my anger — is rooted not in the distain for where I was born but in anguish for how we can collectively allow this to continue. It is not directed at the people that make up our country, but towards our government how refuse to listen to us. It is directed at the politicians who have put profit over people, who put lobbyist money over their moral compass. I think, ‘How are these people representing us as a country?’ I don’t think I’m alone.”

Read Macklemore’s full statement below:

Political opinions have been in high focus of late as the U.S. lurches towards a presidential election. Earlier this year, Green Day triggered the wrath of right-wing commentators online for railing against the “MAGA” agenda and former President Trump during a concert in Washington D.C. During the show, a fan tossed frontman Billie Joe Armstrong a mask of former president Donald Trump with the word “idiot” written across the forehead. Armstrong held it up to the crowd and roared.

Additionally, during “American Idiot,” Armstrong changed the lyrics from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda,” referencing Trump’s notorious slogan: “Make America Great Again.” Conservatives took to social media to express their frustration, with many focusing on the mask of Trump being held by Armstrong in an “insensitive” way just two weeks after the former president was targeted by an assassination attempt at a rally.

Tenacious D also made headlines after Kyle Gass made a comment referencing Trump’s assassination. When asked what he would wish for on his birthday, Gass told the Australian crowd: “Don’t miss Donald Trump next time.”

After a furious conservative reaction to the comments, bandmate Jack Black issued a statement saying he would never condone violence, and the duo’s remaining tour dates were called off.