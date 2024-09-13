The New York Mets have introduced a new flexible ticketing membership plan for the upcoming 2025 MLB season. Dubbed “Mets Flex,” the new program offers fans control over their game attendance, allowing a more personalized fan experience.

The Mets Flex plan has six pricing tiers, allowing fans to access a variety of marquee games throughout the season at Citi Field, while also providing the ability to adapt their plans according to personal schedules and preferences. The initiative is a direct response to fan feedback indicating a desire for more adaptability compared to traditional season ticket models.

Jake Bye, the Mets’ Senior Vice President of Ticketing, emphasized the organization’s commitment to enhancing the fan experience. “Our strategy moving forward is to be more fan-centric,” Bye explained. “By offering structured discounts and the flexibility to choose different seating areas, we are tailoring the game experience to meet the individual needs of our supporters.”

The Mets Flex plan is designed around spending amounts rather than fixed numbers of games or designated seating. Fans can now select which games they wish to attend on a day-to-day basis, adjust their party size, and choose their seating area. The spending levels for the plan range from under $1,000 to a premium of $50,000.

“This flexible option was something we heard consistently from Mets fans and using that feedback and the data research from our analytics team, we created multiple program tiers designed to give fans even more options to create a package that meets their unique needs,” Bye explained.

This approach is part of a growing trend in Major League Baseball. The Seattle Mariners pioneered a similar flexible ticketing model in 2019, and since then, several other teams have adopted comparable programs.

The 2025 season ticket renewal for current members is open until September 16, while new memberships are available now.