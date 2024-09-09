Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are getting ready for their 2025 tour, marking the band’s first shows in North America since 2018.
The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on April 15 in Boston at Agganis Arena. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Brooklyn, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, Kansas City, Vancouver, and Seattle before wrapping up on May 14 in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
Tickets for the North American portion are slated to go on sale via a pre-sale starting Tuesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale is set to follow on Friday, September 13.
Before the North American tour, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds is scheduled to perform across Europe this fall, beginning September 24 in Germany – along with stops in the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Croatia, Italy, Spain, and Ireland. The European shows will feature Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass, filling in for Martyn Casey, who is unable to tour due to health reasons.
The tour is in support of their 18th studio release, Wild God, which was released on August 30. In a recent interview, Cave expressed his hopes for the new album.
“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me. It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it,” Cave said. “It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious.”
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Tour Dates
09/24 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA
09/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
09/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
09/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
09/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
10/02 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum
10/03 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet
10/05 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
10/06 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
10/08 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
10/10 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
10/11 – Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena
10/13 – Budapest, Hungary @ Papp László Sportaréna
10/15 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena Zagreb
10/17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
10/18 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
10/20 – Milan, Italy @ Milan Forum
10/22 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
10/24 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
10/25 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
10/27 – Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
10/30 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
10/31 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
11/02 – Leeds, UK @ first direct arena
11/03 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
11/05 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena
11/08 – London, UK @ The O2
11/09 – London, UK @ The O2
11/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
11/13 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
11/15 – Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE
11/17 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
04/15 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *
04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
04/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
05/02 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
05/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
05/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
05/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
* = w/ St. Vincent