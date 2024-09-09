Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are getting ready for their 2025 tour, marking the band’s first shows in North America since 2018.

The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on April 15 in Boston at Agganis Arena. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Brooklyn, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, Kansas City, Vancouver, and Seattle before wrapping up on May 14 in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Tickets for the North American portion are slated to go on sale via a pre-sale starting Tuesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale is set to follow on Friday, September 13.

Before the North American tour, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds is scheduled to perform across Europe this fall, beginning September 24 in Germany – along with stops in the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Croatia, Italy, Spain, and Ireland. The European shows will feature Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass, filling in for Martyn Casey, who is unable to tour due to health reasons.

The tour is in support of their 18th studio release, Wild God, which was released on August 30. In a recent interview, Cave expressed his hopes for the new album.

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me. It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it,” Cave said. “It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious.”

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Tickets

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds tickets at MEGAseats

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds tickets at nickcave.com

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds tickets at StubHub

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds tickets at Vivid Seats

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Tour Dates

09/24 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA

09/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

09/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

09/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

09/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

10/02 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum

10/03 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet

10/05 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/06 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/08 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

10/10 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

10/11 – Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena

10/13 – Budapest, Hungary @ Papp László Sportaréna

10/15 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena Zagreb

10/17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

10/18 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

10/20 – Milan, Italy @ Milan Forum

10/22 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

10/24 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

10/25 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

10/27 – Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena

10/30 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

10/31 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

11/02 – Leeds, UK @ first direct arena

11/03 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/05 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/08 – London, UK @ The O2

11/09 – London, UK @ The O2

11/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

11/13 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

11/15 – Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE

11/17 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

04/15 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

05/02 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

05/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

05/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

05/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

* = w/ St. Vincent