Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson will make her West End theatre debut where she plays the title role in the Sophocles play “Elektra” in 2025. Translated by poet Anne Carson and directed by Tony nominee Daniel Fish, the new revival will begin performances on January 24, 2025 at the Duke of York’s Theatre, ahead of an official opening on February 5. The limited engagement will run for 11 weeks.

Prior to its West End run, the play will meet audiences at Theatre Royal Brighton from January 13 to 18, 2025.

“I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson,” Larson said in a statement.

She said storytelling had always been the way she organized life, feelings, and experiences. “I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story,” she added.

Sophocles’ Greek tragedy centers around Elektra and her long-lost brother Orestes who want to take revenge of the assassination of their father.

Originally published in 2001, Anne Carson’s translation will make the U.K. premiere with this revival. The last time Sophocles’ play saw a London staging was the adaptation by Frank McGuinness at the Old Vic in 2014.

Larson won the best actress prize at the Oscars, Baftas and Golden Globes in 2016 for her role in the 2015 drama Room. Her movie credits also include Captain Marvel, Kong: Skull Island, Short Term 12, and The Spectacular Now. Recently, she starred in the Apple TV+ series Lessons In Chemistry and received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Fish received a Tony nomination for Best Direction of a Musical with Oklahoma that premiered on Broadway in 2019. The show transferred to the West End in 2023.

Joining Fish on the creative team are Annie-B Parson in choreography, Jeremy Herbert in set design, Doey Lüthi in costume design, Adam Silverman in lighting design, Max & Ben Ringham in sound design, Ted Hearne in composition, and Kate Godfrey in voice & dialect with casting by Heather Basten CDG.

Further casting for the play will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale October 2. Theater-goers can make registration at ElektraPlay.com in order to have a priority link for purchasing.