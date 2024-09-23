Oak View Group revealed a restructuring to its team, including promotions of its chief content director and Pollstar editor-in-chief roles.

President and founder of OVG’s Media & Conferences division Ray Waddell revealed the news, alerting staff that he will take on the role of chief content director, noting that “these changes represent an opportunity for me to focus more on the creative side of what we do as we continue driving forward the projects we’re all so passionate about.” Waddell has led the division since its launch in 2016.

In addition to his new role, Waddell announced that executive editor Andy Gensler has been promoted to editor-in-chief of both media platforms Pollstar and Venues Now, writing that “Andy has been a cornerstone of our editorial team since 2017.” Additionally, Jon Guynn has been promoted to senior vice president of OVG Media & Conferences, as Waddell said he has been “a key player behind the scenes.”

Waddell, alongside the Media & Conferences division, will continue reporting to the executive vice president, Kristina Heney.

“These changes reflect our commitment to growth and innovation, along with our corporate mission of positive disruption, and should position this division well for what the future holds,” Waddell said. “I’m confident that, with each of us taking on these new roles, we’ll be able to greatly benefit the direction and impact of our brands, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry and continue delivering exceptional value to our audience. It’s an exciting step forward that will be hugely beneficial as we expand and evolve.”

OVG CEO Tim Leiweke was named in a shareholder lawsuit alleging failures related to the Department of Justice suing the giant alleging antitrust violations earlier this year alongside Live Nation Entertainment’s Board of Directors and officers. The shareholder derivative complaint, filed in California’s Central District Court, argues that the company directors violated their duties in failing to disclose the company’s noncompliance with a 2010 consent decree prohibiting certain anticompetitive conduct.

Leiweke was named as a defendant in the suit due to his companies allegedly “aiding and abetting” Live Nation’s breaches of its fiduciary duty to shareholders through its alleged activities. OVG was prominently named in the Department of Justice lawsuit, though it faces no direct charges. OVG Co-founder Irving Azoff was previously the CEO of Ticketmaster and a Live Nation Entertainment chairman, prominently involved in the merger of the two giants before departing to return to his core work as a music manager, founding OVG two years later.