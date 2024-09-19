Real Madrid has announced the suspension of all concerts at its newly revamped Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The decision, effective immediately and extending at least until 2025, comes after a series of escalating noise-related issues.

The $1.91 billion renovation project, which spanned over six years, was designed to transform the Bernabéu into a state-of-the-art venue. With its retractable roof and pitch, the stadium was set to host a variety of events beyond football matches. Designed by L35 Arquitectos, gmp Architekten, and Ribas & Ribas Arquitectos, the overhaul aimed to create a multifunctional space equipped to host sports and concerts.

However, the stadium’s features have revealed significant design flaws. The first issue appeared during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in May 2024. The concert showcased the stadium’s inability to manage sound levels effectively, a problem that only worsened with subsequent events.

Local residents and city officials have voiced concerns over the disruptive noise levels and associated problems, such as increased littering and public disorder. In response to these complaints, Real Madrid initially attempted various measures to address the sound issues. Acoustic screens and soundproofing installations were introduced, along with a curfew of 11 p.m. for events.

Despite these efforts, the noise issue remained with concerts like Romeo Santos’s performance in July 2024, heightening tensions between the stadium’s staff, city officials, and residents. Faced with ongoing legal and public pressures, Real Madrid decided to cancel all future concerts.

Looking forward, Real Madrid is partnering with British firm Vanguardia, a renowned engineering consultancy, to develop a new acoustic solution. This proposed system involves advanced soundproofing technologies such as acoustic curtains and nanogel screens.

The club has vowed to resume hosting concerts only when it can ensure full compliance with city regulations and effectively manage the sound problems.