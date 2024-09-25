Tickets are officially on sale for WWE’s WrestleMania 41 — set take over the Sin City next year.

As previously announced, WWE revealed in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority that WrestleMania 41 will take place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium from Saturday, April 19 through Sunday, April 20. Fans can officially access presale tickets for the event via WWE’s official website.

Additionally, WrestleMania 41 Priority Pass ticket packages are set to head on sale via WWE’s exclusive hospitality partner On Location. Fans will have the opportunity to catch the rinside action with premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, and photo opportunities. Sign up for exclusive presale access here.

“Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world,” WWE President Nick Khan said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “Allegiant Stadium has proven to be even greater than the A+ venue Las Vegas guaranteed it would be.”

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill issued similar sentiments, noting that “bringing the iconic global brands of WWE and Las Vegas together will create what is sure to be an unforgettable event and weekend.”

“As the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, hosting WrestleMania 41 is the perfect addition to our events calendar, and we can’t wait to welcome the WWE Universe to Las Vegas in 2025,” Hill said.

The event, which has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon in-person event with live experiences and fan festivities, is dubbed “the most successful WWE event of all time.” WrestleMania XL, which took place from April 6 to 7 at Philadelphia’s Financial Field, became the highest-grossing event in the company’s history, breaking the previous record set by WrestleMania 39.

