The Miami Heat has entered a partnership with Shift4, a leader in payment processing solutions. The collaboration aims to improve the ticketing experience for fans at the Heat’s home, the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

By aligning with Shift4, the Miami Heat is focused on streamlining the entire ticket purchase process, from securing seats to facilitating fast and secure payments. The use of Shift4’s advanced payment technology is set to address the high volume of transactions typical of large sporting events.

Eric Woolworth, president of business operations for The Heat Group, emphasized the significance of this partnership for fans attending games at the 19,600-seat Kaseya Center.

“Shift4’s technology improves Kaseya Center’s ticketing efficiency and reliability,” Woolworth said. “We always want our guests to have as seamless and enjoyable an experience as possible, and this partnership with Shift4 is another step toward that goal.”

Shift4 echoed the excitement of joining forces with one of the NBA’s most popular teams. Anthony Perez, Shift4’s senior vice president of online payments and venues, expressed enthusiasm for what lies ahead.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Heat to deliver a world-class ticketing experience to the team and their fans,” Perez said. “Our payments tech provides a seamless checkout process to meet the fast-paced, high-volume demands of today’s sporting venues.”

The Miami Heat is set to launch its 2024-25 season next month. The team will kick off its campaign with a preseason matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on October 8.