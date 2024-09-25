Following the release of their brand-new album, The Forest Is The Path, Snow Patrol announced a North American tour set for 2025 spring. The “Chasing Cars” musicians haven’t been to the stateside since their “Wildness Tour” in 2019.

“For the first 10 years of our career, we didn’t get to play in the US or Canada and even though, now, we have been touring there for 20 years we still feel like we’re making up for lost time,” lead vocalist Gary Lightbody said in a statement.

“We grew up listening to so much music from the US and Canada so we feel like it’s in our blood. We can’t wait to come back again next year and discover more of the continent and have new adventures with a brand-new album.”

The band’s North American trek will start from Vancouver on March 21 and make stops in several major cities along the way including Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and more, with a final destination in Philadelphia on April 12.

Ahead of the U.S. & Canadian run, the band will perform across Europe and U.K., kicking off their trek in Paris on January 30. The winter run will then include Frankfurt, Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, and more before wrapping up in Belfast on February 28.

The upcoming shows will be held in support of their new album The Forest Is The Path, which was released on September 13. It is the band’s first album to land at No. 1 on the U.K. Official Charts since their 2006 record Eyes Open.

Snow Patrol dropped eight studio albums so far and were nominated for six Brit Awards and one Grammy.

According to Pollstar, the band played Thomond Park in Limerick, Ireland on July 17 this year, grossing $1.9 million.

Snow Patrol fans can register for artist presale access by signing up for the band’s mailing list on their website. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the North American and European tour schedule as well as ticket purchasing options below:

Snow Patrol North American Tour Dates

3/21 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

3/22 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

3/24 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

3/25 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

3/28 – Union – Salt Lake City, UT

3/29 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

4/01 – Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

4/03 – History – Toronto, ON

4/04 – Olympia de Montreal – Montreal, QC

4/05 – MGM Music Hall – Boston, MA

4/08 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

4/11 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

4/12 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

Snow Patrol European Tour Dates

01/30 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

02/01 – Dübendorf, CH @ The Hall

02/02 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

02/04 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

02/05 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

02/07 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

02/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

02/09 – Bruxelles, BE @ Forest National

02/15 – London, UK @ The O2

02/16 – Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE

02/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena Cardiff

02/19 – Hull, UK @ Connexin Live

02/21 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

02/22 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

02/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

02/27 – Belfast, UK @ The SSE Arena, Belfast

02/28 – Belfast, UK @ The SSE Arena, Belfast