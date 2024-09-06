Mägo de Oz, the Spanish group combining strings and folk with heavy metal, is bringing their “Feliz No Cumpleaños Tour” to eight cities this fall.

The Begoña, Madrid-based band will start their U.S. trek from the House of Blues in Dallas on October 17, making stops by Houston, El Paso, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego and San Francisco until the end of the month. The tour wrap- up in Los Angeles on November 2 at the YouTube Theater.

From the beginning of their musical career that dates back to 1988, Mägo de Oz (Spanish for Wizard of Oz) has a distinctive sound which is a blend of heavy metal, Celtic and Spanish folk influences — along with medieval music. In addition to the usage of ‘conventional’ instruments seen in a metal band, Mägo de Oz is famous for including violin and flute effectively both in their records and performances.

The band dropped 16 studio albums to-date, including their 2024 LP Alicia en el Metalverso.On the upcoming “Feliz No Cumpleaños Tour,” the group is expected to play hits like “Fiesta Pagana,” “Molinos de Viento,” “Hasta Que El Cuerpo Aguante,” “La Costa Del Silencio,” and more.

Tickets to Mägo de Oz’s “Feliz No Cumpleaños Tour” go on general sale on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the tour schedule and various ticket purchasing options below:

Feliz No Cumpleaños Tour Dates

Thu Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Fri Oct 18 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sun Oct 20 – El Paso, TX – LowBrow

Tue Oct 22 – Phoenix – AZ The Van Buren

Thu Oct 24 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sun Oct 27 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Wed Oct 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sat Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater