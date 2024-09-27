What if you find yourself inside within Donald Trump’s brain instead of “heaven” afterlife? That is what happens to the late senator McCain in the new Off-Broadway musical.

The political satire “The Ghost of John McCain” officially opened on September 24 following the previews that began on September 3. The show will play almost one more week after the election night is held, with a final performance scheduled for November 10 at SoHo Playhouse.

In Trump’s brain, McCain is accompanied by a “Greek Chorus” of iconic figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Peron, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, and Lindsey Graham, who rebel against the President’s relentless demands for affirmation.

Delving into the issues of power, rivalry, and obsession, the musical satire features a book by Scott Elmegreen and a score and lyrics by Drew Fornarola. Catie Davis is directing the show.

The cast of “The Ghost of John McCain” includes Jason Tam as John McCain; Ben Fankhauser as Roy Cohn, Lindsey Graham, and Joe Biden; Luke Kolbe Mannikus as Donald Trump; Aaron Michael Ray as Donald Trump’s Brain; Zonya Love as Kamala Harris; and Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Hillary Clinton, Daughter-Wife, and Sexy Lady Fox News Anchor. Understudies Anthony Zambito, Gisela Adisa, and Joshua David Robinson round out the company. Casting is by Jason Thinger.

The creative team consists of choreographer Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, scenic designer Lawrence E. Moten III, costume designer Mieka van der Ploeg, hair and wig designer Ashley Rae Callahan, lighting designer Colleen Doherty, and sound designer Daniela Hart for Uptown Works NYC. Vadim Feichtner is music directing.

Theater-goers can check ticket availability via the production’s official website.