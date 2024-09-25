Ticketmaster and Tickets for Good have announced an integration, giving event organizers the ability to allocate discounted tickets directly to teachers, healthcare providers, and workers at non-profit organizations. This integration brings the Tickets for Good system to the North American market for the first time, having been launched in the UK.

“We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Ticketmaster,” says Steve Rimmer, CEO and Founder of Tickets For Good. “This represents a significant step forward in our commitment to helping those who contribute to our communities get to their favorite live events. By combining our passion to drive social impact with Ticketmaster’s technology and resources, we are poised to unlock new opportunities to share the joy of live experiences.”

Currently, partners in the U.S. include Blue Man Group, Charlotte FC, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and Atlanta Vibe. Tickets for Good partners with event organizers to offer deeply discounted tickets to individuals who serve their communities, intended to allow them to enjoy events in their community without paying top dollar. Ticketmaster’s integration allows event operators to streamline this process, directly through their Distributed Commerce API.

“By launching this partnership to the UK and the US, we create a seamless and secure way for event organizers to do more good for the community,” says Dan Armstrong, EVP of Distributed Commerce at Ticketmaster. “Our technology makes it easy for events to make their tickets available for a great cause.”

Tickets for Good was founded in Sheffield, UK in 2019. Its website highlights that it has helped more than 35,000 members and families attend events across the UK – saving millions of pounds compared to the face value of those tickets in the process.