The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is getting ready for the holiday season with 109 performances across various cities in November and December 2024. This year’s tour marks the return of “The Lost Christmas Eve,” celebrating its 20th anniversary, and is set to be performed live for the first time since 2013.

The tour is slated to kick off on November 13 in Council Bluffs, IA, at the Mid-America Center. From there, TSO is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Denver, CO, Albany, NY, Salt Lake City, UT, Las Vegas, NV, Austin, TX, Jacksonville, FL, Washington, DC, and Columbus, OH, before wrapping up on December 20 in Toronto, Ontario at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Lost Christmas Eve tells of a lonely businessman rediscovering love and family through a chance encounter, leading to a transformative journey of forgiveness.

“Paul O’Neill and I discussed the value of time extensively during the creation of this piece,” Al Pitrelli, TSO’s music director and lead guitarist, said of the themes of Los Christmas Eve. “He believed that while material losses could be recovered, time once lost could never be regained.”

“This philosophy is at the heart of the opera. It’s about redemption and the idea that it’s never too late for change or forgiveness. The story offers a message of hope, emphasizing that reconciliation and healing are always possible.”

Pre-sales for Trans-Siberian Orchestra fan club members are set to begin on September 5 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional pre-sales following on September 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The general ticket sale is scheduled to open Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Nov. 13 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid-America Center 7PM

Nov. 13 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center 2PM & 7PM

Nov. 14 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena 7PM

Nov. 15 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum 7PM

Nov. 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 16 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 17 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena 2PM & 7PM

Nov. 17 – Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena 2:30PM & 7PM

Nov. 20 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena 7:30PM

Nov. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center 3PM & 7PM

Nov. 21 – Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena 7PM

Nov. 21 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center 7PM

Nov. 22 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena 7PM

Nov. 22 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre 3PM & 8PM

Nov. 23 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 24 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center 2:30PM & 7PM

Nov. 24 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 27 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre 7:30PM

Nov. 27 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center 2:30PM & 7PM

Nov. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Orleans Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 29 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena 2:30PM & 7PM

Nov. 30 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 30 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center 3PM & 8PM

Dec. 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 1 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena 3PM & 8PM

Dec. 4 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center 7PM

Dec. 4 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center 7PM

Dec. 5 – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena 7PM

Dec. 5 – Charleston W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum 7PM

Dec. 6 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 6 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center 7PM

Dec. 7 – Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 8 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 11 – Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC 7PM

Dec. 11 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena 7PM

Dec. 12 – Columbia S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena 7PM

Dec. 12 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 7PM

Dec. 13 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena 4PM & 8PM

Dec. 13 – Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena 7:30PM

Dec. 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 14 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena 2PM & 7PM

Dec. 15 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 18 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena 7PM

Dec. 18 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center 7PM

Dec. 19 – Charlottesville, VA. @ John Paul Jones Arena 7PM

Dec. 19 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7PM

Dec. 20 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 20 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 21 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 22 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 22 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 23 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena 3PM & 8PM

Dec. 23 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 26 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 26 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 27 – Cleveland, OHio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 27 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 30 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center 3:00PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM