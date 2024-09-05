The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is getting ready for the holiday season with 109 performances across various cities in November and December 2024. This year’s tour marks the return of “The Lost Christmas Eve,” celebrating its 20th anniversary, and is set to be performed live for the first time since 2013.
The tour is slated to kick off on November 13 in Council Bluffs, IA, at the Mid-America Center. From there, TSO is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Denver, CO, Albany, NY, Salt Lake City, UT, Las Vegas, NV, Austin, TX, Jacksonville, FL, Washington, DC, and Columbus, OH, before wrapping up on December 20 in Toronto, Ontario at the Scotiabank Arena.
The Lost Christmas Eve tells of a lonely businessman rediscovering love and family through a chance encounter, leading to a transformative journey of forgiveness.
“Paul O’Neill and I discussed the value of time extensively during the creation of this piece,” Al Pitrelli, TSO’s music director and lead guitarist, said of the themes of Los Christmas Eve. “He believed that while material losses could be recovered, time once lost could never be regained.”
“This philosophy is at the heart of the opera. It’s about redemption and the idea that it’s never too late for change or forgiveness. The story offers a message of hope, emphasizing that reconciliation and healing are always possible.”
Pre-sales for Trans-Siberian Orchestra fan club members are set to begin on September 5 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional pre-sales following on September 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The general ticket sale is scheduled to open Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Ticket Links
TSO tickets at trans-siberian.com
TSO tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Scheduled Performances
Nov. 13 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid-America Center 7PM
Nov. 13 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center 2PM & 7PM
Nov. 14 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena 7PM
Nov. 15 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum 7PM
Nov. 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena 3PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 16 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 17 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena 2PM & 7PM
Nov. 17 – Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena 2:30PM & 7PM
Nov. 20 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena 7:30PM
Nov. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center 3PM & 7PM
Nov. 21 – Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena 7PM
Nov. 21 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center 7PM
Nov. 22 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena 7PM
Nov. 22 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre 3PM & 8PM
Nov. 23 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena 3PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 24 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center 2:30PM & 7PM
Nov. 24 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza 2:30PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 27 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre 7:30PM
Nov. 27 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center 2:30PM & 7PM
Nov. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Orleans Arena 3PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 29 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena 2:30PM & 7PM
Nov. 30 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 30 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center 3PM & 8PM
Dec. 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 1 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena 3PM & 8PM
Dec. 4 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center 7PM
Dec. 4 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center 7PM
Dec. 5 – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena 7PM
Dec. 5 – Charleston W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum 7PM
Dec. 6 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 6 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center 7PM
Dec. 7 – Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 8 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 11 – Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC 7PM
Dec. 11 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena 7PM
Dec. 12 – Columbia S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena 7PM
Dec. 12 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 7PM
Dec. 13 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena 4PM & 8PM
Dec. 13 – Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena 7:30PM
Dec. 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 14 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center 2:30PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena 2PM & 7PM
Dec. 15 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena 2:30PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 18 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena 7PM
Dec. 18 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center 7PM
Dec. 19 – Charlottesville, VA. @ John Paul Jones Arena 7PM
Dec. 19 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7PM
Dec. 20 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 20 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena 2:30PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 21 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 22 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 22 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 23 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena 3PM & 8PM
Dec. 23 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 26 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 26 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 27 – Cleveland, OHio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 27 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 30 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center 3:00PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM