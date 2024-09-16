Chicago-based rock band Wilco has planned almost a dozen of shows this December, following frontman Jeff Tweedy’s solo tour this fall.

The alternative-indie rock outfit will begin performances on December 5 in Austin, Texas at ACL Live at The Moody Theater, followed by two more shows at the venue. Then, they will move on to Tulsa on December 10 and play two nights at Cain’s Ballroom. The third and the final state for the band’s winter trek will be Minnesota, where they will perform at Palace Theatre in St. Paul from December 13 to 15 for a three-night run.

The band also revealed two concerts set for spring 2025. The first show will be held at Moon Crush Pink Moon in Miramar Beach, Florida on April 26, ahead of the other one planned for May 15 at The Amp in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ahead of their December run, Tweedy will head out on a month-long solo trek which will make stops by Woodstock, NY; Columbus, OH; Salt Lake City, UT; and more until October 30. Elizabeth Moen will provide support on select dates.

Formed in 1994, Wilco has a distinctive sound that blends rock, country, and experimental music. The 30-year old group experienced several changes in band members over the years, but the line-up has remained unchanged since early 2004, consisting of Tweedy, Stirratt, guitarist Nels Cline, multi-instrumentalist Pat Sansone, keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen, and drummer Glenn Kotche.

The group released 13 studio albums in addition to a live double album, and four collaborations: three with Billy Bragg and one with the Minus 5. Wilco, known for tracks like “I Might,” “Speak Into the Rose,” and “Random Name Generator,” dropped the album Cousin last year.

Find Wilco’s and Tweedy’s upcoming North American tour dates, along with ticket purchasing options, below:

Wilco 2024-2025 Tour Dates

12/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/07 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

12/11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

12/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/26 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush Pink Moon

05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Amp

Jeff Tweedy 2024 Tour Dates

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Navy Pier

10/11 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater #

10/12 -Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater #

10/13 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater #

10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State PAC #

10/16 – Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre #

10/18 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre #

10/19 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre #

10/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral #

10/22 – Jackson, WY @ Center for The Arts #

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rose Wagner Theater #

10/25 – Grass Valley, CA @ Center for The Arts #

10/28 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre #

10/29 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre #

10/30 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre #

# = w/ Elizabeth Moen