The National Association for Stock Car Racing (NASCAR) has replaced Tickets.com with Ticketmaster as its official ticketing provider for the 2025 season, though fans are not enthused with the news, calling it the “worst decision in NASCAR history.”

Through the partnership, fans will have the ability to discover upcoming racing events via social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat, while the NASCAR Tracks App will fully integrate with Ticketmaster Ignite. Additionally, the partnership will implement Ticketmaster’s SafeTix and Smart Queue to simplify entry.

NASCAR’s senior vice president of consumer strategy, Kari Gritton, said that the company partnered with Ticketmaster “based on their advanced capabilities, deep industry insights, and proven best ticketing practices in sports.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Ticketmaster to deliver a consistent and user-friendly purchasing experience that our fans expect,” Gritton said.

Fans, however, don’t express the same excitement. Following news of the partnership, eventgoers took to social media to explain their frustration:

@NASCAR this is not the way to bring fans to the sport. If anything you are chasing fans away. No one likes @Ticketmaster this is a horrible idea. If you ever stop fans from buying direct from the track I’m out!!! #DoBetter #FeesSuck https://t.co/Pjeq2pbHLa — JD Is On The Road Again (@FishFry02) September 27, 2024

Ticketmaster is and always has been corrupt. — Jannine Fisk 🦙 (@JannaBees) September 27, 2024

Fresh off a boring ass Bristol race NASCAR announces they’re partnering with Ticketmaster. I’ve never seen a sport tell it’s fans so clearly, “STOP COMING TO OUR EVENTS!” — The Wolf of NASCAR (@CitizenKBA) September 27, 2024

Why does @nascar hate its fanbase — Tim Banker jr (@timbankerjr) September 26, 2024

Major MAJOR mistake! As someone who has been getting the shift from Ticketmaster for years going to concerts, I know this move is only going to anger fans that already have multiple reasons to not go to a race. — Rudy Kuhl (@rudykuhl) September 27, 2024

There is nothing about the fan experience that Ticketmaster makes better. NASCAR might be the most tone deaf organization on the planet. It is well documented that consumers despise Ticketmaster. Just keep screwing the fan base and see what happens eventually. — Ernie Frickle (@ErnieFrickle) September 26, 2024

Many pointed to Ticketmaster’s monopolistic practices alongside its parent company Live Nation. Currently, the duo are subjects in an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 39 states, as well as the District of Columbia. The lawsuit aims to breakup the pair, citing anticompetitive practices. Over the past year, fans across all sporting events and music genres have lashed-out at the ticketing giant, calling-out exorbitant ticket prices that price-out everyone.

Tickets for 2024 Speedway Motorsports events, as well as select 2025 events, are now on sale via Ticketmaster, while 2025 NASCAR-owned events will head on sale through the ticketer by the end of the year.