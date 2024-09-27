The National Association for Stock Car Racing (NASCAR) has replaced Tickets.com with Ticketmaster as its official ticketing provider for the 2025 season, though fans are not enthused with the news, calling it the “worst decision in NASCAR history.”

Through the partnership, fans will have the ability to discover upcoming racing events via social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat, while the NASCAR Tracks App will fully integrate with Ticketmaster Ignite. Additionally, the partnership will implement Ticketmaster’s SafeTix and Smart Queue to simplify entry.

NASCAR’s senior vice president of consumer strategy, Kari Gritton, said that the company partnered with Ticketmaster “based on their advanced capabilities, deep industry insights, and proven best ticketing practices in sports.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Ticketmaster to deliver a consistent and user-friendly purchasing experience that our fans expect,” Gritton said.

Fans, however, don’t express the same excitement. Following news of the partnership, eventgoers took to social media to explain their frustration:

Many pointed to Ticketmaster’s monopolistic practices alongside its parent company Live Nation. Currently, the duo are subjects in an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 39 states, as well as the District of Columbia. The lawsuit aims to breakup the pair, citing anticompetitive practices. Over the past year, fans across all sporting events and music genres have lashed-out at the ticketing giant, calling-out exorbitant ticket prices that price-out everyone.

Tickets for 2024 Speedway Motorsports events, as well as select 2025 events, are now on sale via Ticketmaster, while 2025 NASCAR-owned events will head on sale through the ticketer by the end of the year.