The emo icons of The All-American Rejects revealed they will no longer be appearing at this year’s edition of When We Were Young festival.

The emo-revival festival is slated to head to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for its third edition next weekend on October 18 and 19. The All-American Rejects were set to take the stage alongside headliners My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and A Day to Remember.

The Tyson Ritter-fronted band took to social media on Friday afternoon to share the news — just a week before the festival.

“We have spent months tirelessly preparing a once in a lifetime show that we were so excited to bring to you,” the AAR said. “However, there has been a management change within the WWWY operation, and they are no longer able to accommodate us in the previously agreed upon line-up, which has made it impossible for us to continue.”

They went on to note that they are “especially devastated to not get to play for those of you who are traveling across the globe to witness the visual and sonic spectacle we have been brewing up in our cauldron.”

WWWY festival organizers have not commented on the cancellation, nor a replacement act at this time.

Other acts set to take the stage at WWWY include Mayday Parade, Simple Plan, New Found Glory, The Used, and Dashboard Confessional, as well as Escape the Fate, The Maine, and Bayside.

Following the original lineup announcement, fans expressed their frustration regarding the lack of women on the bill. While many of the popular bands during the peak emo phase of the early 2000s were male-fronted, many took to social media to share potential artists that were left-out of the lineup. WWWY has since added women-fronted bands to the event: Hey Monday performing Hold On Tight, Tonight Alive performing The Other Side, The Millionaires taking on Cash Only, and We Are The In Crowd playing Weird Kids. Others added to the bill include Daisy Grenade and CARR.

