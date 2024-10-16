Atlanta, Georgia was officially confirmed as the host city for the 2028 Super Bowl.

While the news was expected for weeks, a unanimous vote this week solidified the plan for Super Bowl LXII to take place at the Falcons’ home facility at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Super Bowl is not the only big-name sporting event to take place in the Georgia capital over the next few years; Atanta is also set to host the 2026 College Football Championship game, MLB All-Star Game, and party of the FIFA Club World Cup next year. It will also host part of the FIFA men’s World Cup in 2026 and the Final Four in men’s Division I college basketball in 2031.

“This is a huge statement about this community, the leadership in both the public and private sectors,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Atlanta has been known on a global basis as a city that can make things happen.”

The stadium previously hosted Super Bowl LIII in 2019. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said that the stadium’s repeat bid to host the Super Bowl showcases the city’s growth and solidifies their place in the league.

“There’s a lot of things that go into the decision of where a SuperBowl is going to be, and this really shows [the league’s] belief in our franchise, their belief in the city, their belief in the stadium, and their belief in our ability to support another Super Bowl,” Blank said in a statement.

Ahead of Atlanta’s Super Bowl, New Orleans will host Super Bowl.in 2025, followed by games in Santa Clara, California in 2026 and Inglewood, California in 2027.