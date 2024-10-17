AXS, a global leader in ticketing solutions, has officially opened its first office in France.

The new office, located in Paris, will be spearheaded by industry veteran Lucile Genest, who has been appointed to lead the company’s strategic growth in the French market. Genest’s appointment is seen as a key move for AXS as the company seeks to strengthen its foothold in Europe, especially following its success in the UK and Sweden.

The Paris office will focus on handling AXS’s strategic operations in France, covering areas such as business development, account management, and marketing. Genes’ experience spans over two decades in the ticketing sector, having held senior positions at some of the most iconic venues in France.

Before joining AXS, Genest spent 25 years at Accor Arena in Paris, where she held the position of head of ticketing. In addition to her work with Accor Arena, Genest also managed ticketing operations for other Paris venues, including the Bataclan Theatre and Adidas Arena, both of which are owned by Paris Entertainment Company.

Reflecting on her new role at AXS, Genest spoke about her long-standing passion for ticketing and live events.

“My career in ticketing started while I was in college, working at the box office of Accor Arena,” Geneest said. “Over the years, ticketing has only grown more complex, and I’ve had the privilege of being at the center of major transformation in my many venue ticketing roles.”

“I am delighted to join AXS and lead their efforts in France to partner with the most iconic French events, concerts, teams, and venues.”

Blaine Legere, president of international operations for AXS, expressed his confidence in Genest’s leadership sharing, “Lucile is a veteran ticketing executive with an impeccable track record in live events. Her expertise and knowledge of the French live event market will be invaluable as we build our portfolio in the country.”