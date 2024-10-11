Bert McCracken, frontman of rock band The Used, is gearing up for a limited five-show tour in the U.S under the alias “robbietheused.”

The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 30 at House of Blues Anaheim – The Parish. From there, the singer is set to make stops in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York before his final performance on November 6 in Asbury, New Jersey at House of Independents.

“Any feeling is valid — and to be able to put it to song is incredible,” McCraken said in a statement. “There’s so much room in this world for positivity. I want this music to show that there’s room for love. There’s room for growth. There’s room for redemption.”

Coinciding with his first solo tour, McCracken is getting ready to release his solo record robbietheused, set to arrive on October 25.

McCracken spoke on how the process of creating the album became cathartic. He and producer John Feldmann would begin each day by discussing their mental state and feelings, which would inspire the day’s song.



“It was almost like a therapy session, where I’d really get to talk about anything that’s on my mind, and then make a song about it,” McCracken explained.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

robbietheused’s 2024 Tour Dates

10/30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim – The Parish

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/04 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

11/06 – Asbury, NJ @ House of Independents