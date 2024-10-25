Bianca Marroquín is set to make her return to the Broadway stage, reprising her role as Roxie Hart “Chicago.” Starting November 25, 2024, Marroquín will join the cast at the Ambassador Theatre.

Having first joined the production in 2002, Marroquín has portrayed Roxie Hart on numerous occasions throughout the years. Additionally, she took on the role of Velma Kelly, the show’s other leading role in 2021.

Marroquín will be succeeding Alyssa Milano, who is set to take her final bow on November 10. The interim Roxie, set to perform from November 11 to November 24, has yet to be announced.

The current cast of “Chicago” currently features Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen stars as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams takes on the role of Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour plays Amos Hart, and R. Lowe rounds out the principal cast as Mary Sunshine.

The production will also welcome Latin Grammy Award winner Sebastián Yatra to the role of Billy Flynn starting on November 25, the same day Marroquín returns to the show.

“Chicago” opened on November 14, 1996 and features the original score by John Kander and Fred Ebb, and choreography by Ann Reinking. Directed by Walter Bobbie, this revival of “Chicago” has earned its place as the second-longest running show in Broadway history.

