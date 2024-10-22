Sadie Sink is set to make her return to Broadway in Kimberly Belflower’s new play, “John Proctor Is the Villain.”

Sink’s previous Broadway experience includes her performances as a child in the 2012 revival of “Annie” and in the 2015 play “The Audience.” Directed by Danya Taymor, the production is set to kick off performances at the Booth Theatre on March 20, with an official opening night slated for April 14.

“John Proctor Is the Villain” is a contemporary reimagining of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible in a rural Georgia high school setting. The play, which first emerged from The Farm Theater in 2017, delves into themes of morality, societal judgment, and the consequences of power dynamics in a youth-centric environment.

The creative team behind the production includes scenic design by AMP, collaborating with Teresa Williams, while Sarah Laux will create the costumes alongside lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and projection designer Hannah Wasileski.

Movement director Tilly Evans-Krueger will serve as the choreographer and Ann James will serve as the intimacy coordinator. Additionally, Gigi Buffington will work as the voice and dialect coach.

The production is being produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and John Mara Jr. While details about additional cast members remain under wraps, more details are expected to be announced soon. Theatergoers can visit the “John Proctor Is the Villain” official website for the latest information and announcements.

Sink, best known for her role as Max in the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” has appeared in films over the years like “Zoe,” “The Whale,” and “Eli,” as well as Taylor Swift’s short film “All Too Well.”